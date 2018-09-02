Lt. Governor Brad Little visits Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT – Lieutenant Governor Brad Little made his way to Eastern Idaho on Saturday to help kick off the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

While in town he walked the parade route in Blackfoot throwing candy and campaigning for the Governor’s race. His opponent, Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan also walked in the parade.

He also made his way to the Republican booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The Lieutenant Governor says it’s still early in the election season and Labor Day is traditionally the kick off for his campaign, but they are getting a little head start and will ramp up the campaigning as they get closer to November.

Little says the 4-H program has remained a large part of the fair for many years.

“This fair is where a lot of people come out and support the youth programs. The 4H program, and you know if we’re going to keep good sustainable agriculture base in Idaho, we need those programs to keep getting young people interested in agriculture, so that’s pretty important to me,” says Lieutenant Governor Brad Little.

Little says his next stop is Woodriver Valley for the end of ‘Wagon Days.’

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.