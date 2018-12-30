The EastIdahoNews.com 10 most read business stories of 2018

IDAHO FALLS – As 2018 winds down and comes to a close, it’s time to look back on the last year.

As journalists, we post the daily happenings throughout eastern Idaho, from crimes and power/internet outages to new restaurants and businesses.

Your interaction and engagement determines what stories become the most popular. So today, here is a look back at the top 10 most read business stories of 2018. (Click on the blue headline to read the original story).

10. East Idaho’s No. 1 Mexican restaurant is…

We asked for your vote and our panel of judges sampled food from the top three to determine the top mexican restaurant. Check out this story originally posted Oct. 5.

9. Promoters offer explanation for Rockfest cancellation

This story is an update from a story originally posted August 23.

8. Biz Buzz: Former I.F. restaurant being remodeled into adult novelty store

Originally posted May 23.

7. Two local women receive pink Cadillacs from Mary Kay on the same day

Originally posted Oct. 29.

6. Biz Buzz: Dents and dings! Local dealerships impacted by hailstorm explain how you can benefit

Originally posted April 18.

5. Porter’s Craft & Frame stores closing permanently

Originally posted Feb. 24.

4. Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot to resign if he doesn’t break world record

Originally posted Aug. 12.

3. A local Target manager created a ‘Greatest Showman’ music parody, and it’s blowing up the internet

Originally posted Nov. 30.

2. Walmart’s funeral potatoes are confusing everyone on the internet

This story from KSL became one of your favorites as well. It was originally posted April 5.

AND THE NO. 1 BUSINESS STORY OF THE YEAR IS…

1. Popular tourist site in Yellowstone National Park reopens after two years

Originally posted Sept. 1.