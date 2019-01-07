UPDATE: Police identify suspect in credit union robbery

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police Dept.

IDAHO FALLS – On Monday, January 7th at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Idaho Falls Police Department was able to confirm the identity of the person of interest in the robbery that occurred at Connections Credit Union.

The Idaho Falls Detectives Bureau and the Idaho Falls Patrol Bureau arrested Travis C. Lofthouse, a 22-year-old Idaho Falls resident for robbery.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.