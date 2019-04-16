Life Lessons: What Millie Boyce learned caring for her mother and husband as they were dying

With the fast-paced urgency of life, EastIdahoNews.com is slowing down for a moment to bring you some words of advice from the wisest among us. Every Tuesday, we’ll be posting a “Life Lesson” from a resident of the Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

This week we’d like you to meet Millie Boyce. She cared for her mother and husband as they were dying and says she learned many, many lessons. She learned how to help others and understand their needs. She also learned who her real friends were.

Millie says it’s important to be friendly and get to know others.

Watch the video above to see our entire conversation.

