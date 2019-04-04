Police make arrest in Soda Springs bank robbery case

The following is a news release from the Soda Springs Police Department.

SODA SPRINGS — Kevin M. Martinez was arrested by the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City Wednesday for a robbery that occurred at the Ireland Bank in Soda Springs on March 25.

At this time, Kevin Martinez is awaiting extradition procedures prior to his transport to Caribou County, where he will await further court proceedings on the robbery charge.

The Soda Springs Police Department would like to thank all the citizens and business owners who assisted the department in this investigation. The department would also like to express their thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation.