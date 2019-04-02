Suspect identified in Soda Spring bank robbery
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
SODA SPRINGS – Authorities have identified a suspect in the March 25 Ireland Bank robbery in Soda Springs.
A warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Kevin Model Martinez. He is 6’1” tall, approximately 205 lbs, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Police suspect he is in the greater Salt Lake City, Utah area.
Martinez allegedly entered the bank on March 25 with a note demanding money. He ran away before police arrived.
If you have information regarding his location, please contact your local police department.