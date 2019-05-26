An update with London, the girl whose touching video went viral after GENTRI surprised her at home

Share This

RIGBY — When the musical group GENTRI surprised a sick girl last fall, nobody imagined a video of the meeting would get nearly one million views on YouTube and hearts around the world would be touched.

But that’s exactly what happened.

WATCH | Seriously ill girl moved to tears when her favorite singers show up at her house

London has been battling health issues for most of her life. The 9-year-old spends hours every week in medical clinics and hospitals getting treatment. During that time, she brings her headphones and listens to the beautiful music of GENTRI.

London had always wanted to meet the group and when they visited eastern Idaho in September, EastIdahoNews.com helped them pull off a surprise visit at her home for Feel Good Friday. Many tears were shed as GENTRI sang her some songs and provided an afternoon she’ll never forget.

RELATED | She’s dreamed of meeting Gentri for years. Then they knocked on her door for Feel Good Friday.

Over the past eight months, London has received letters and gifts from people across the globe. The video of the surprise has been shared thousands of times and EastIdahoNews.com continually receives messages asking how the young girl is doing.

A few days ago, London and her parents stopped by our studio with an update on her condition and how she’s handling the attention.

Watch the interview in the video player above (click here if you need captions).