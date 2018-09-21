Seriously ill girl moved to tears when her favorite singers show up at her house

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently learned about a 9-year-old girl named London who is dealing with some serious health issues. She endures painful treatments several times a week and spends many hours at doctor’s appointments, in health clinics and at the hospital.

London is a big fan of the group GENTRI and her mother says she listens to their music when she is in medical procedures. She has GENTRI CDs and a T-shirt that says, “Three tenors stole my heart.”

When GENTRI heard about London, they knew they had to meet her and agreed to surprise her at home before their Idaho Falls concert last Saturday.

It was a moment London and her family will never forget. Watch the video above to see how it went down!

And, if you didn’t see the Feel Good Friday surprise we did with GENTRI last year, check it out here.

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

A surprise for the sister of a high school football player who was paralyzed diving into the Snake River

A Feel Good Friday surprise for 6 siblings who survived a horrific crash

A Feel Good Friday surprise for some workers who have had the worst month of their careers

A thank you for a woman who’s helped thousands of animals find their homes

Even though her job was eliminated, this woman won’t stop helping drug and mental health patients

A Feel Good Friday thank you for a modern day Patch Adams

A thank you surprise for a man who worked as a school custodian for 20 years

He has terminal cancer but this young man is determined to make the most of every minute

An unforgettable ‘Feel Good Friday’ surprise for a beloved race car driving teacher battling cancer

We hired a snow cone truck and surprised 100 people with a cool treat

They woke up early to pick up garbage so we decided to thank them

She’s helped hundreds of pregnant women and today we’re thanking her

Kids at lemonade stands get a surprise (and big tips!) for Feel Good Friday

His kindness at Wendy’s touched thousands. Now we surprise the ‘Frosty man’ for Feel Good Friday.