Entertainment lineup announced for 4th of July Riverfest

IDAHO FALLS — Seven talented local bands will take the Teton Toyota Stage at the Mountain View Hospital Riverfest 4th of July celebration presented by DL Evans Bank and Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

The musical acts will perform throughout the day at Snake River Landing. Visitors will enjoy the impressive music as they celebrate Independence Day before watching the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi.

“We’re happy to have some bands that will perform at Riverfest for the first time – including Whitewater Ramble from Colorado,” says Riverbend Communications General Manager Bill Fuerst. “We’ll also have some fan favorites back as we present a mix of music suitable for the entire family.”

Here is a list of the performers:

11:30 a.m. Colter Wilson — Country

12:50 p.m. Sylvia Bedford – Today’s Biggest Hits

2:10 p.m. Clint King – Country

3:30 p.m. McMurphy Bros & Co. – Classic Hits

4:50 p.m. Joe & Jacie Sites – Folk

6:10 p.m. Famous Undercover Band – Adult Contemporary

7:45 p.m. Whitewater Ramble – Bluegrass

Specific details about parking, traffic flow, vendors and other information will be released in the coming days.

Visit the Riverfest website for more details.