Get tickets for 42 cents each during Royal Theater’s summer movie series

IDAHO FALLS — Getting movie tickets for 42 cents apiece is an options for families are looking for something fun and affordable to do this summer,

Royal Theaters managers are encouraging families to spend some time enjoying their summer movie series where adults and children can get 12 movie tickets to select films for $5. Admission without the movie pass is $1 per ticket.

The deal is being offered at the Paramount in Idaho Falls and the Blackfoot Movie Mill.

“It’s a great family thing to do it’s affordable. We have a kid’s special — it’s $3 for popcorn drink and a candy,” owner and Head Bottle Washer (as he calls himself) Kent Lott says.

Each week a different movie will play in the series for 12 weeks. Lott says the movies are ones that have already been out, allowing the theater to sell tickets at a more affordable price. Titles include “The Lego Movie 2,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Teen Titans Go To The Movies” and “Missing Link.”

Lott says the Movie Mill and Paramount may not always be playing the same movies.

Lott says you don’t have to buy a punch pass for each child, or person. If five people come five punches can be made in the punch card. He says the program is friendly that way. Ages 3 and under are free.

“We want to draw people who maybe haven’t been there in a long time,” Lott says.

Lott says Royal Theaters have been doing the program for 25 years in Idaho Falls, and this is the first year it is offered in Blackfoot, at the new Blackfoot Movie Mill.

“It’s always been a big hit,” Lott says.

Get your tickets at the Blackfoot Movie Mill on Bridge Street, or at the Paramount Theater on Niagara in Idaho Falls.

Go to Royal Theaters website to find out more.