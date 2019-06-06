Local man placed on probation after stealing pickup truck and handgun

IDAHO FALLS — A judge placed an Idaho Falls man on probation after he pleaded guilty to a felony grand theft charge.

Jordan Kristopher Hughes, 20, pleaded guilty on April 4. District Judge Joel E. Tingey placed Hughes on three years of probation with a suspended five-year prison sentence last week. Prosecutors dismissed two additional felony grand theft charges as part of a plea agreement.

Hughes will attend a young-adult problem-solving court, according to court documents.

Police arrested Hughes on Dec. 10 when they discovered a White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that Hughes tried to sell had been stolen. About $1,500 worth of tools and a stolen handgun were inside the pickup.

Hughes told investigators he bought the gun from “a friend” a year ago and didn’t know it was stolen.

He also told them he bought the truck a couple of months before and said the seller told him the truck didn’t have any liens against it and it wasn’t stolen. But police said the owner of the truck had gone outside the morning it was stolen to warm it up. He left the truck running and went inside. When he went back outside, the truck was gone. He said he noticed footprints in the snow leading up to driver side door that did not belong to him.

Tingey ordered Hughes to pay $1,295 in fines and fees.