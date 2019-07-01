Authorities release names of drowning victims at Redfish Lake

Share This

STANLEY – The Custer County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the father and daughter who died after their kayak apparently overturned in Redfish Lake on Friday.

The girl was identified as 5-year-old Claire Tanney. Bystanders pulled her from the lake Friday morning.

A second body was recovered from the lake Saturday afternoon. He has been identified as Claire’s father, 31-year-old Christopher Tanney.

Christopher was an active-duty airman at the U.S. Air Force base in Mountain Home. Funeral arrangements are being handled through the base.

Custer County Marine Deputy John Haugh tells EastIdahoNews.com the drowning is part of an ongoing investigation, but he believes the drowning was an accident. The girl and her father were not wearing life jackets.

Jana Brocchini, a bystander vacationing from California, performed CPR on Claire for 30 minutes while waiting for search and rescue to arrive.

RELATED: ‘Help! Somebody’s drowning!’ Woman recalls harrowing efforts to save girl pulled from Redfish Lake

Claire was originally transported to St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum. She died shortly after being transported by air ambulance to a Boise medical center.

Friday’s investigation into the incident involved finding an overturned kayak and a pair of men’s boots on a nearby bank, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

RELATED: Child who died at Redfish Lake was 4 to 5 years old, authorities say

Idaho Fish and Game’s sonar detected what they believed to be a body about 55 feet below the lake’s surface.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office then requested divers from Bingham County.

Divers searched the waters until about 7 Friday evening and started again Saturday morning. The dive team recovered Christopher’s body around 10:40 a.m.