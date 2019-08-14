Chef Jeff makes fresh watermelon gazpacho
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen whipping up some watermelon gazpacho. This Spanish cold soup served with fresh ingredients is perfect for a hot summer day. Watermelon is what makes it so unique!
Ingredients
- 4 c. watermelon, cubed
- 1 english cucumber, diced, reserve half
- 3 medium tomatoes, diced, reserve half
- 1 bunch green onion, chopped, reserve half
- 1 tsp. garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. ginger, minced
- ¼ c. fresh basil, chopped
- ¼ c. rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- ½ jalapeno, seeded and chopped (optional)
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
- 1 avocado, sliced for garnish
Directions
- 1. Set aside the reserved half of the cucumbers, tomatoes, and green onion. Place the remaining half in a blender with the watermelon, garlic, ginger, basil, jalapeno, vinegar, honey and olive oil. Blend until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
- 2. Pour into a storage container and add the reserved chopped veggies. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
- 3. Serve cold, drizzled with a little olive oil, sliced avocado, or a dollop of sour cream.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.