Chef Jeff makes crispy garlic and parmesan smashed potatoes

Share This

Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a different take on smashed potatoes. It’s all about the texture – crispy on the outside, soft and creamy on the inside offering great contrasting textures.

Ingredients

2 lbs. small Yukon gold or red potatoes, about the size of a ping-pong ball

1 cube butter

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

½ tsp. dry thyme

2 tbsp. fresh chopped parsley

¼ c. parmesan cheese, shredded

Canola or olive oil cooking spray

Salt and pepper to taste

Sour cream for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 450. Place the potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and simmer 20-30 minutes, depending on size, and cook until a fork or knife can easily be inserted and removed. Drain and let sit to dry.

2. As the potatoes are cooking, put the butter in a small pot and melt along with the garlic, dry thyme, and parsley. Let it bubble a minute or so, then remove from the heat and set aside.

3. Coat a parchment lined sheet pan with the cooking spray. Arrange the potatoes on the sheet pan. Using the bottom of a glass or your palms if the potatoes aren’t too hot, gently smash the potatoes down to about ½ inch, trying to keep them from falling apart.

4. Using a spoon, pour some of the butter mixture over each potato. Sprinkle the potatoes with salt and pepper and then the parmesan cheese. Spray the whole pan with a little more of the cooking spray. Place the potatoes in the center of the oven and cook 20 to 25 minutes or until the potatoes are crispy and golden brown. Serve immediately with maybe a dollop of sour cream.

PREVIOUS CHEF JEFF RECIPES

Chef Jeff makes a mouthwatering garlic herb chicken salad with cherries

Chef Jeff makes delicious blueberry cobbler that will make your taste buds dance

Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.

He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.

Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.