WATCH: Launchpad camera pointed toward the sky captures Melaleuca fireworks show directly overhead

IDAHO FALLS — Chances are you saw the massive Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show on the 4th of July at Snake River Landing last month.

But you haven’t seen it from this view.

Before the fireworks show started, a Melaleuca videographer placed a camera between the mortar racks on the launchpad. The lens faced upwards toward the sky and captured the celebration from a completely new view.

In video just released from Melaleuca, you see the camera rattle and shake as fireworks explode directly overhead. Explosives shoot into the air and then spread across the sky as smoke fills the screen.

The American Pyrotechnics Association saw the video and shared it on their Facebook page this week.

“Prepare to be amazed by this footage of the fireworks display shot by APA member Western Display Fireworks at the July 4th Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls,” the association wrote.

Over 18,000 shells were shot into the air on Independence Day, making the largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River more memorable than ever

Watch the new video in the player above.