Biz Buzz: Occupant of new development in Snake River Landing announced

Here is a rundown of this week's business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Tenant announced for new office building being built in Snake River Landing

IDAHO FALLS – During a groundbreaking of a new 60,000-square-foot office building in Snake River Landing on Wednesday, Ball Ventures CEO Cortney Liddiard made an announcement about the occupants of the building.

“I am excited to announce that this new office building will be the new home of Ball Ventures,” Liddiard said to applause. “This new home will facilitate our growth. It will energize and inspire people, energize and inspire our employees, energize and inspire our strategic partners: all of you. That’s what we seek to do.”

Developer Ball Ventures is currently inside Snake River Landing at 901 Pier View Drive. Liddiard tells EastIdahoNews.com this new building is necessary to keep up with company growth.

“We’ve outgrown our current space. We’ve been there since 2007, and with the addition of a couple other projects and businesses we’re investing in, we need some more people. We (want to bring more people) to Idaho and this space,” Liddiard says.

Construction on the three-story building will begin within a week. The project is located next to the Falls Apartment development on the corner of Snake River Parkway and Event Center Drive.

An artistic rendering of the new office building. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ball Ventures Chief Development Officer Eric Isom says the space will include multiple tenants and have a more modern look than other businesses in Snake River Landing.

“Snake River Landing is 450 acres. There will be a lot of different buildings over time and a lot of different types of buildings, and we certainly want to have some variety and not have everything look the same,” Isom says. “The Mountain America Event Center that’s going to be built behind this building will have more of a modern feel to it, so it’s important to make that transition and be able to provide options for people.”

The other tenants who will occupy the space with Ball Ventures will be announced at a later date.

“There’s a couple in the works right now,” says Liddiard. “We don’t want to detract from those tenants that are in the trenches providing jobs and making Snake River Landing happen.”

The office building has been in the works for about a year, and is the latest in a series of recent developments.

Snake River Landing announced the expansion of Love at First Bite in July. Love at First Bite first opened in Snake River Landing in 2009 and expanded for the first time in 2012.

Kartchner Inc. is adding 96 units to the Falls apartment complex that opened in 2017. Idahoan Foods is also in the process of remodeling 900 Pier View Drive for its new corporate headquarters. The completion of Event Center Drive leading to the site of the future event center is wrapping up this fall, and Heritage Park construction continues with the city.

Snake River Landing was once a gravel pit, and Liddiard told the crowd at the groundbreaking that it would not exist without Allen Ball and his vision.

“I remember Allen standing out there talking to myself and some other people about what this place could become,” he said. “At the time I didn’t fully understand the level of support. It’s been really successful, and it’s been really cool to see that vision come to fruition.”

“I’m grateful for Connie and Allen and (their) willingness to be community leaders … by (providing a space) that makes people want to be together,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said, tearing up. “Every mayor appreciates having residents and partners like that in their community. We’re really fortunate.”

Construction on the office building will begin within the next week and is slated for completion before the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration on July 4, 2020.

“The building itself will be done in about 10 months, around the end of July or August. The site, which is the parking lot, the landscaping, the access roads, that will all be done before the Fourth of July,” Isom says.

BIZ BITS

Wholesale food store opening in Idaho Falls this fall

IDAHO FALLS – Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store, a wholesale grocery store catering to the restaurant industry, will officially open its doors in Idaho Falls during a grand opening celebration Saturday, Nov. 2. The 20,265-square-foot store is currently under construction at 1240 Lindsay Boulevard near Motel 6 and the off-ramp from U.S. Highway 20. Ryan Weedon, the director of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com there is currently a store in Twin Falls and in other states, but all the growth in Idaho Falls prompted the construction of a store in eastern Idaho. Smart Foodservice Warehouse store will offer food service supplies for restaurants and businesses but will be open to the public. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

Rigby Chamber of Commerce announces theme for Midnight Madness sale in December

RIGBY – The annual Midnight Madness sale in Rigby is a favorite Christmas shopping event for many families. The Chamber of Commerce is already in the planning stages for this year’s event, which will be happening on Dec. 6. The theme will be “Miracle on Main Street.” The event will begin with a parade and light festival. Parade entry forms will be available starting in October. For more information, contact Chamber President Teresa Anderson at (208) 745-8715.

New apartment complex opens in Rexburg

REXBURG – Eden Apartments, a new housing development in Rexburg, is officially opening its doors and is inviting you to celebrate. The Eden staff is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and luncheon Thursday, Sept. 26. The ribbon-cutting begins at noon at 555 West Mikan Drive. Lunch is being provided by Cafe Rio.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

IDAHO FALLS

Group inviting you to walk to fight suicide this weekend

Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS – It’s National Suicide Prevention Month, and a local group is inviting you to remember those who have died by suicide.

The Idaho chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is sponsoring the annual Snake River Valley Out of the Darkness Walk.

The Snake River Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support that provides a way for the community to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have impacted people’s lives.

More than 350 Idaho residents die each year by suicide, according to Community Suicide Prevention, and loved ones are left behind to grieve and deal with the tragedy.

Your participation in the Out of the Darkness Walk helps raise awareness and funds that allow the AFSP to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

The walk is happening Saturday, Sept. 28 at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. It will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. The event is open to everyone. Those who wish to participate need to register.

To register or for more information, click here.

