Idaho Falls Chukars displaying Pioneer League Championship trophy Friday
EastIdahoNews.com staff
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars will have the Pioneer League Championship trophy on display this upcoming Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Idaho Falls.
Fans have the opportunity to snap a photo with the trophy and interact with members of the Chukars front office.
No players will be in attendance, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.
Pre-order forms for 2019 Pioneer League Championship T-Shirts, as well as information on 2020 Idaho Falls Chukars Season Tickets, will be available.