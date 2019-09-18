Idaho Falls Chukars displaying Pioneer League Championship trophy Friday

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars will have the Pioneer League Championship trophy on display this upcoming Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Idaho Falls.

Fans have the opportunity to snap a photo with the trophy and interact with members of the Chukars front office.

No players will be in attendance, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Pre-order forms for 2019 Pioneer League Championship T-Shirts, as well as information on 2020 Idaho Falls Chukars Season Tickets, will be available.