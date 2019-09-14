Maryland police ask for help finding eastern Idaho man missing with 5-month-old son

The following is a news release and photos from the Montgomery County Maryland Police Department.

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s help in locating an Idaho man and his son who were recently known to be in Montgomery County.

Chase Rogers, age 25, left his Pocatello residence with his five-month-old son Lucious Rogers on Thursday, August 1 without communicating his plans to the mother of the child. It is known that Rogers and his son were in Montgomery County at a family member’s house as recently as Wednesday, September 11. At this time, Rogers’ and his son’s whereabouts are unknown.

Detectives would like to speak with Rogers and check his welfare and the well-being of the child.



Rogers is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and blond hair. His five-month-old son Lucious has auburn hair.

Rogers may be driving a purple 2008 Saturn Outlook with Idaho tags: 1B BG694.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Chase Rogers and his son Lucious Rogers is asked the call the Montgomery County Police Department non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000.