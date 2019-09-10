Mike’s Makers: Engraving with a sandblaster

A local father-son team has turned a hobby into a full-time career by using their knowledge of sandblasting to engrave works of art into just about any material. Meet Wayne and Kolton Hubbard in the video above.

Wayne started using a sandblaster to blast rust off of old tools years ago. Eventually, he learned how to use a sandblaster to go beyond maintenance work and actually engrave designs into different materials. So, he started a business.

His business grew and he brought on his teenage son Kolton to help him. The business continued to grow to the point where he had to quit his regular job to keep up with a constant stream of orders.

Find Wayne and Kolton’s work on the A & W Engraving and Glass Etching Facebook page, give Wayne a call at (208) 520-5080 or check out their website awengraving.gifts.

