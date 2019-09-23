Mike’s Makers: Turning scrap metal into art

Throughout history, art has been used to tell stories and bring joy to others.

From primitive stone age engravings to acrylic masterpieces, we’ve used an innumerable amount of mediums and materials to create art.

Caleb Anderson is an artist who specializes in creating art out of junk. Specifically, he uses scrap metal. Learning to use his skills as a welder, he found he could take bits of rusty old metal and turn them into something beautiful. Check out his work on Instagram at caleb_anderson_metal_works.

Watch the video above to see Caleb in action.

Mike’s Makers features locals who make things. From wood carvings to paintings, knives to cosplay and everything in between, anyone who makes anything is welcome on Mike’s Makers.

If you or someone who know enjoys making things, let Mike Price know about it by emailing him at mike.price@eastidahonews.com or message him on Facebook or Instagram.

