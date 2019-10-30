Death penalty on the table for the man accused of killing Angie Dodge

IDAHO FALLS — The death penalty is on the table for Brian L. Dripps, the man police say raped and killed Angie Dodge in June 1996.

In a notice filed Tuesday, Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark informed the court of his intent to seek the death penalty in the case. Dripps is charged with first-degree murder and rape.

“Given the particular facts of this case, we felt it appropriate to preserve the right of the jury to potentially levy this punishment at the time of trial,” Clark told EastIdahoNews.com.

Police tied Dripps to the case after groundbreaking DNA testing led detectives to the Caldwell man in May. Investigators testified at a preliminary hearing in August that detectives found Dripps’ DNA on Dodge’s body.

A status conference is scheduled for Monday at the Bonneville County Courthouse where a trial date is likely to be set.