First lady Melania Trump to visit Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park

JACKSON, Wyoming — First Lady Melania Trump visit Wyoming on Thursday to spread the message of her BE BEST initiative.

Mrs. Trump will fly into Jackson Hole and plans to visit both Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. She will be joined by Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, according to an itinerary provided by the White House. The trip will also feature visits with dozens of local fourth graders, as well as a stop with a Jackson-area Boy Scout troop in the Jackson Hole Town Square.

“The visit out west will focus on one of the First Lady’s pillars of BE BEST – well-being – and encourage fourth graders to get a park pass from NPS.gov in order to spend time outdoors and learn more about the natural beauty of our country,” a White House news release says.

The BE BEST initiative focuses on childhood well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

Earlier this month, alongside the National Park Services, Mrs. Trump and fourth-grade students from a Washington DC school participated in the ceremonial grand reopening of the Washington Monument. Mrs. Trump also helped distribute “Every Kid Outdoors” passes, a program of NPS that provides students with free access to hundreds of America’s beautiful national parks, lands, and waters.

The First Lady’s visit comes four months after Vice President Mike Pence toured Yellowstone National Park and spoke with NPS employees.