Jump start your Halloween with these 2 family-friendly events Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – Halloween is still a week away, but it’s in already in full-swing throughout eastern Idaho this weekend.

In addition to Boo at the Zoo in Idaho Falls and Zoo Boo Pocatello, two additional events are happening in Ammon and Rigby.

Ammon

Get a jump start on your Halloween festivities with the 4th annual Ammon Pumpkin Walk at McCowin Park. The event got underway at 10 a.m. but it’s happening until 4 p.m.

The pumpkin walk is an outdoor gallery with at least 34 themed displays. Pumpkins are used as a canvas to highlight various types of artwork, ranging from movie characters to floral designs.

“The Pumpkin Walk is a fun way to bring the community together and get people out in the park to enjoy the beautiful change of season. It’s an opportunity to take a break from our fast-paced lives and enjoy that small town feel,” Ammon Arts Committee member Becky Wessel told EastIdahoNews.com at last year’s event.

Wessel is one of the founding members of the Ammon Arts Council, which organized the event.

The artwork on the pumpkin displays were created by businesses, schools, families, and church groups in Ammon. The event will also include face painting, concessions, music and other forms of entertainment.

It is free and open to the public.

Rigby

After the pumpkin walk, Rigby businesses and the Lions Club are teaming up for Trick-or-Treat on Main Street.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., dress up in your favorite costume for the costume contest. Businesses will be giving away candy to trick-or-treaters who come in.

This event is free and open to the public.

If you have a Halloween event you’d like the community to know about, send it to news@eastidahonews.com. You can also submit it to the community calendar at EastIdahoNews.com.