Biz Buzz: Local food truck owner opens restaurant in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS

Park Avenue Grill offers ‘the best of Mexico and U.S.’ on its menu

Mac and cheese burger at Park Avenue Grill | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – If you’ve been to any events in Idaho Falls over the last several years, chances are you’re familiar with Roberto Larrea.

He managed a restaurant on Park Avenue several years ago, before closing it and running a mobile food truck to cater for various community events and parties. His restaurant concept is back in another part of town. It’s called Park Avenue Grill, and it’s at 1480 Fremont Ave.

“It offers the best of the two countries. Tacos from Mexico, quesadillas, all that kind of stuff. Then what is the most popular item in America? Hamburgers,” Larrea tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The menu at Park Avenue Grill includes tacos, hamburgers, sandwiches, and some side items like french fries and onion rings. All the items are hand-made fresh daily, and the most popular item, according to Larrea, is the carne asada (steak) taco and the adobada (marinated pork) taco.

“When we go out to the rodeo, downtown, to the car shows, the brisket taco is the most popular, believe it or not,” Larrea says. “We go to Idaho Brewing Company every Monday, and they go crazy for the brisket taco.”

Park Avenue Grill first opened at 950 Park Avenue in 2014 where Mariscos LA Yesca currently sits. At that time, his menu included an assortment of 14 different “stuffed” hamburgers, with items like mac and cheese, pork, guacamole and other similar things cooked inside the patty.

No other restaurant in town offered something like this, Larrea says, and he did it to be innovative.

“Our concept for Park Avenue was only hamburgers and milkshakes — all the old school (stuff). No tacos at all,” he says. “When the owners sold the property, we had to move out. My son got a food truck for me and people automatically (thought we offered tacos).”

Requests for tacos kept coming, and Larrea quickly added it to the menu.

Catering opportunities quickly picked up and Larrea wanted more kitchen space to cook his food. That was the initial idea for opening the restaurant again. But since there was seating space available, Larrea decided to make it available to the public.

“Doing catering services out of the food truck was a pain in the butt,” Larrea says. “Nobody does catering like we do. If you go to our Facebook page, you’ll see we can do any type of cuisine.”

Park Avenue Grill opened Oct. 28 and serves the lunchtime crowd. He no longer offers stuffed hamburgers because of the time it takes to cook them, but all the toppings that were previously part of the stuffed burgers are now stacked on the patty.

One of the biggest requests since opening is adding a breakfast menu. Larrea says he’s working on that and hopes to open for breakfast sometime after the first of the year.

Park Avenue Grill is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but Larrea and his employees cater for parties and events in the evenings all year round.

“Before, a lot of people would ask where we are (located) today,” Larrea says. “Now we have a location and people know exactly where we are.”

To learn more or to schedule a party for Larrea to cater, call (208) 709-4089. You can also visit the Park Avenue Grill Facebook page for more information.

New weight loss and wellness clinic opens in Idaho Falls and you’re invited to tour it

BLACKFOOT – Bingham Healthcare invites you to the ribbon-cutting and open house of its weight loss and wellness clinic. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Come enjoy the opening of their new clinic location and learn about the options that EMPOWER can offer for your wellness journey. Appetizers and refreshments will be served. The Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic — Martha is at 1975 Martha Avenue, Suite A in Idaho Falls.

Thrift store and coffee shop opening in Idaho Falls on Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – Watersprings Thrift and Greenhouse Coffee will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Watersprings Thrift Store and Greenhouse Coffee Shop on Saturday, Nov. 23. The business is at 2299 East 17th Street across from Michael’s. Revelation Radio will be hosting the event, where guests are encouraged to bring the entire family to check out and take advantage of free drawings, free merchandise, hidden items, balloon art, and face painting, as well as coffee, drinks and food specials. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

Rigby gearing up for Midnight Madness event, and you’re invited to attend

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce presents Midnight Madness Miracle on Main Street. You’re invited to join Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the annual light parade. Visit with Santa at Bennion Park immediately after. Most businesses will be open until midnight with special deals and contests. For more information and parade entry forms, call Teresa at (208) 745-8715.

UCON

Local couple with large online Minky fabric business open retail store in east Idaho

UCON — If you’re a fan of Minky fabric, then you may be familiar with Scott and Tiffani Duff.

Tiffani began making and selling custom-made Minky products about 10 years ago. Her online business, Sometimes I Sew Minky Designs, has a global footprint with tens of thousands of followers on Facebook.

But on Saturday, she and her husband, Scott, opened a retail location under a new name. About 100 people attended the grand opening of The Minky Supply Company in Ucon.

