Snow storm expected across eastern Idaho starting tonight until Thanksgiving Day

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm will start moving through eastern Idaho tonight bringing significant snow to the region before Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the following counties: Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Teton, Caribou, Bannock, Bingham, Power and Butte. These areas are expected to receive between 3 and 6 inches of snow during the duration of the storm. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause extensive blowing snow and reduced visibility.

A more severe winter storm warning has been issued for everyone else, including Fremont, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Oneida and Bear Lake counties. These areas, particularly at higher elevations, may see between 6 and 12 inches of wet heavy snow. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause heavy drifting of snow and very low visibility.

National Weather Service officials are warning drivers to travel slowly and use extreme caution on the roads this week. Road closures due to blowing snow are possible.

The storm is expected to arrive sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, and will stay in the area until at least 5 a.m. Thursday. Additional instances of snow are possible throughout the region on Thursday and Friday, according to NWS.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For road conditions please visit 511 Idaho.