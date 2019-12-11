Biz Buzz: They started fixing bikes for friends, and now own a thriving bike repair business

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

REXBURG

2 BYU-Idaho students open bike repair business

Brandon Running making a bike repair. | Courtesy photo

REXBURG – Many mountain bikers get off the trails and head to the ski slopes at this time of year, but it’s only a matter of time before the pedals hit the pavement again. When that happens, you’ll most likely need a tune-up, and that’s where Matthew Madero and Brandon Running can help.

Madero and Running are the owners of Spoke Boys, a mobile bike repair shop they operate from the back of a truck. All year they serve customers from Idaho Falls to Island Park and provide needed bike repairs directly on-site. Just give them a call and they say they’ll come running.

“We fix anything from a flat tire to a fork and shock tuning and wheel lacing,” Running tells EastIdahoNews.com.

For those unfamiliar, a fork is the part of a bicycle that holds the front wheel and a wheel lacing is the process of connecting the hubs, rims and spokes of a wheel together.

Madero and Running are avid mountain bikers who moved from back east to Rexburg several years ago to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho. They were always fixing bikes for friends and family and when they met here, they realized they ought to be charging money for their services. The business was formed in February 2018.

“We saw a big demand in the Rexburg area when Bill’s (Bike and Run) left to go to Idaho Falls (in 2018), and we hadn’t heard too much about other competitors that were fixing a lot of different types of bikes,” Madero says.

RELATED | Bill’s Bike & Run holding grand opening

Madero says the initial investment in getting the business started was pretty small, but through word-of-mouth, it’s continued to grow.

The fact that they do repairs on the spot makes them different from other bike repair shops, Madero says, which allows them to have lower prices and a quicker turnaround.

“For actual bike repairs, we probably offer the same (services as any other shop), but we’ll most likely do it cheaper since we don’t have to pay the same overhead prices,” says Madero.

“Ninety percent of our repairs are done the same day. Sometimes our customers are busy, and so they have us take the bike and bring it back. We try and keep our turnarounds under 24 hours, and we’re pretty successful with that. The only time it takes longer than that is if they have parts that need to be ordered,” Running says.

Their basic tune-up package is the most common repair customers purchase, which includes a brake and shift tune-up, chain lube and maintenance on other parts of the bike. This package is $25.

Running a business while attending college is a balancing act, the men say, but the mobile aspect allows for a lot of flexibility. Their hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but they do some repairs by appointment.

The challenge of making a repair and solving a problem is what they enjoy most about the business, and both are looking forward to expanding the business once their schooling is complete. Depending on how the business performs over the next year or two, they’re considering opening a brick-and-mortar shop in Rexburg.

“As long as it’s still getting constant growth, as it has been, it’s definitely still a plan,” Madero says.

In addition to expanding, Running says he’s hoping to form closer relationships with bike manufacturers.

Madero is a business management major from upstate New York and has a couple of years left before he graduates. Running is from Virginia and has about a year left before he graduates with a degree in manufacturing engineering.

To learn more about Spoke Boys, visit the business’s Facebook page. You can also visit the website or give them a call at (208) 820-1615.

BIZ BITS

Pocatello Community Rec. Center offering lifeguard training course

POCATELLO – The city of Pocatello’s Community Recreation Center will be offering a Lifeguard Training Course starting Jan. 23. Interested participants must complete a pre-course session that includes water skill testing prior to being accepted into the class. The pre-course session will offer a swim test, stroke improvement, and conditioning for those who may need pointers. The pre-course session is free and is being held at the Community Recreation Center every Wednesday from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. now through Jan. 22. Interested participants can register here or call (208) 232-3901. The Lifeguard Training Course will begin Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for those who successfully complete the pre-course session and pay the fee. Click here for more information.

Local dance studio officially opens with grand opening celebration

AMMON – Eagle Rock Dance Studio held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of their new building at 2816 East 14th North in Ammon last Friday. Mayor Sean Coletti and Bryan Magleby from Idaho Innovation Center were among those in attendance. There is also an Eagle Rock Dance Studio in Rigby. Visit the business’s website for more information.

Rigby celebrates opening of two new businesses

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Creation Station Crafts & Graphics at 119 East Main Street last week. Formerly known as Main Street Stickers, this building now has two businesses in one location. Creation Station offers vinyl, home decor, gifts, crafts, and handmade items, but they also customize t-shirts, hats, hoodies and all things vinyl. Visit the Facebook page to learn more.

Local utility company helping families in need this Christmas, and they’re asking for your help

REXBURG – Fall River Electric Cooperative will be hosting a holiday food drive called “Stuff the Truck” in Rexburg leading up to the Christmas holiday. This annual event will benefit the Rexburg food bank. In addition to non-perishable food items, Rexburg is especially in need of pasta, cold cereal, peanut butter and canned fruit and chicken. Every business that provides any food donations will earn an entry into a random drawing for a free $500 advertising credit offered by Rich Broadcasting’s The Wolf country radio station 96.1, 102.1 FM. The drawing will be held after the holidays with the advertising being used in the first quarter of 2020. The food drive is happening Friday, Dec. 13 at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in Rexburg from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are unable to attend the Rexburg food drive, you can call Fall River Electric at (208) 652-7431 and make a tax-deductible monetary contribution to the food bank of your choice.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

You’re invited to have some Christmas fun and help kids in need at the same time

Courtesy Chynna Hansen

AMMON – Little Mama Shirt Shop is partnering with Gussy Up Bow Co. and Butler House Design for Santa’s Little Helpers. The event is happening at Kids Town at 1520 North Hitt Road in Ammon Wednesday Dec. 18. Help your children capture the spirit of giving this holiday season by joining them for a family night of Christmas service. Come in your favorite pajamas and meet Santa, decorate cookies, play at Kids Town and do a Christmas craft. Admission is free, but they ask you to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. Santa’s Little Helpers goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

RELATED | Local mom celebrates motherhood one shirt at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

New CBD store opens inside the old Riverside Deli restaurant in Idaho Falls

Visit ‘the birthplace of nuclear power’ for free on Dec. 21

Museum of Idaho announces major sponsorship for ‘Way Out West’ exhibit

Manwaring Cheese opens Idaho Falls location

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.