GENTRI vs. Jenny Oaks Baker vs. David Archuleta: Who’s the best at Christmas music trivia?

It’s been a month full of music in eastern Idaho as choirs, orchestras, bands and other groups have held their annual holiday performances.

Touring artists have also performed over the past few weeks – including GENTRI, Jenny Oaks Baker and David Archuleta.

With these popular musicians in town, we decided to put them to the test with EastIdahoNews.com Christmas music trivia. Watch the video above to see who can declare themselves the winner!

And, if you missed any of our stories with these talented people, check them out here:

