Man sent to prison for trying to kill father with pitchfork

BLACKFOOT — A man who tried to kill his father with a pitchfork in May will spend at least five years in prison.

District Judge Alan Stephens sentenced 35-year-old Jonathan R. Rawson to five to 15 years in prison on Monday for felony battery with an attempt to commit a serious felony (murder).

Court documents show Rawson stabbed his father, 68-year-old Delbert Rawson, in the face and chest with a pitchfork. Delbert survived the attack after spending time at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

RELATED: Man who stabbed father with pitchfork intended to kill him, deputy says

Delbert told Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies he awoke to Jonathan stabbing him around 3 a.m. According to court documents, deputies said Jonathan Rawson also tried to stab another man in the house and during the incident he allegedly kicked the man and pulled another woman’s hair.

“Jonathan stated during the struggle that he was going to kill Delbert,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

Before court proceedings took place, Bingham County Prosecutor Paul N. Rogers said Rawson needed to undergo a mental evaluation. Rawson spent some time in State Hospital South before being found fit to stand trial.

Man accused of stabbing father with pitchfork found competent to stand trial

On Oct. 15, Rawson pleaded guilty to the charge of battery with an attempt to commit a serious felony in exchange for prosecutors to dismiss charges of felony aggravated assault, felony burglary and misdemeanor battery.

In addition to the sentence, Stephens ordered Rawson to pay $4,045.50 in fees and fines.