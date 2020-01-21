Documents detail how alleged bank robbers pulled off heist

POCATELLO — The woman accused of robbing a Pocatello US Bank only said two words before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The teller told detectives that around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 9, a woman wearing a jacket, sunglasses, heavy make-up and short blond hair walked into the bank on Yellowstone Avenue and stood in line, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Once at the front of the line, the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Patrina Morris, slid a note to the teller.

“This is a robbery” was written at the top of the paper and the teller told investigators he began handing cash to the woman. The alleged robber only said, “Hurry up,” according to court documents.

Morris quickly left while employees called 911 and multiple law enforcement officers arrived at the bank.

Surveillance footage obtained by police from McDonald’s across the street showed a woman and a man get out of a blue Hyundai Accent shortly before the robbery. The man then stole a 1984 Red Toyota pickup before both vehicles left.

The truck and Hyundai came back to the bank. Morris walked inside before coming out and getting into the passenger side door. The stolen truck and the car left and the three suspects reportedly split after the heist.

With few leads, police released an intelligence bulletin about the robbery with photos of the suspects and vehicles involved. The following morning, employees at McDonald’s in Chubbuck called 911, saying the blue car from the alert was in the parking lot. Chubbuck Police officers responded and found Aaron Hernandez, 25, and a woman inside the restaurant.

When speaking with police, the woman said she overheard Hernandez say his girlfriend “Trina” and a man named “Trouble” were involved in the robbery. A police database showed Hernandez and Morris were contacted by Chubbuck Police earlier in the week. While at McDonald’s, police found a handgun in the bathroom. Hernandez, a felon, admitted to hiding the gun before speaking with investigators.

During their investigation, police identified “Trouble” as Jonathon Brewer, 26, whom authorities already had in custody from an unrelated incident. The night of the robbery, Brewer led Pocatello Police on a high-speed chase where he threw a sawed-off shotgun from the vehicle, according to a news release.

Morris was the last suspect taken into custody as investigators tracked her down in Idaho Falls on Jan. 11.

The trio is charged with felony robbery for their alleged involvement. Hernandez and Brewer are also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All three are being held on $250,000 bail awaiting preliminary hearings later this month.