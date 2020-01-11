Three people arrested in connection to US Bank robbery

POCATELLO — Authorities have arrested a woman and two men for allegedly robbing the US Bank at 855 Yellowstone in Pocatello earlier this week.

The robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday when three suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene in multiple vehicles, one of which was stolen.

On Friday, a citizen recognized one of the vehicles at a McDonalds in Chubbuck, according to a Pocatello Police news release. Police responded and detained and interviewed a male and a female. Following the interview, Aaron Hernandez, 25, a suspect in the robbery, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

RELATED | Police looking for woman, 2 men who robbed bank

Officers had information that the female suspect had fled to Idaho Falls, and worked with local authorities to track down leads.

During the early morning hours Saturday, Idaho Falls Police arrested Patrina Morris, 37, from Kent, Washington for robbery. Hernandez, from Ontario California, was charged with robbery.

A third suspect, Jonathan Brewer, 26, of Pocatello had previously been arrested on Thursday following an unrelated pursuit by Pocatello police, according to a news release. During the pursuit, Brewer threw a sawed off shotgun from his vehicle. Brewer was arrested on numerous charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He will also be charged with felony robbery for his alleged role in the US Bank incident.