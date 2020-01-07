Family members announce $20,000 reward for information on missing Rexburg children

REXBURG — Family members of two missing Rexburg children are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of 7-year-old Johsua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Kay and Larry Woodcock announced the reward during a news conference in Rexburg Tuesday morning. The couple traveled from Lake Charles, Louisiana and spent Monday in eastern Idaho learning more about the disappearance of JJ and Tylee. The Woodcocks are the biological grandparents of JJ. JJ was adopted by Kay’s brother, Charles Vallow, who was married to Lori Vallow Daybell.

“These are beautiful young children. They’re two extremely intelligent young children and we want them back. We want them back in our family,” Larry Woodcock said. “I am hoping this will allow one person to simply say, ‘I saw, I know where he’s at’ and give us that information so that we can bring JJ and we can bring Tylee back.”

The Woodcocks spent six hours with Rexburg police officers and the FBI Monday. They say until somebody tells them differently, they still believe JJ and Tylee are alive.

“We don’t say the ‘D word.’ We don’t want to and we’re not going to because we truly believe and we hope and pray these kids are alive,” Woodcock said.

The children were last seen in September and police are calling Lori Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, “persons of interest” in connection their disappearance. Rexburg police officers say the couple has repeatedly told lies about the children and that Lori knows where they are or what happened to them.

The Woodcocks say they do not know where Chad and Lori are and, during the news conference, they made an appeal to the children’s mother.

“If there is anything that Lori can come forth with and help us, please do it,” Woodcock said. “She knows how much we love these kids and we want only the best for them. That’s it. It’s that simple. Please give them back to us. They are just the most unbelievable children you’d ever meet. You won’t find two smarter kids and you won’t find two children with bigger hearts.”

The Woodcocks announced they are launching the Find JJ and Tylee website to receive tips from the public. They are asking for any information that could help.

“Please, for God’s sake, please step up. Call authorities, call the fire station, call the police station,” Woodcock said.

EastIdahoNews.com will post a complete story on the news conference soon.