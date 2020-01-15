PHOTOS: ITD helps fuel truck make delivery amidst massive snow walls

TETONIA — The Idaho Transportation Department came to the rescue of a fuel truck Wednesday morning needing to make a delivery in Teton Valley.

US Highway 26 and ID Highway 33 remain closed due to severe weather conditions but the Grandview General Store needed replenishing and Berry Oil was ready to deliver.

An ITD crew met up with the fuel truck at Highway 33 in Madison County and cleared a path in the deep snow from Newdale to Tetonia. Photos show the snow was nearly as tall as the tanker.

“A big thank you to Luke Richins and his crew at ITD for helping get the residents of Teton Valley the fuel products they need,” Matt Berry with Berry Oil Fuel tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Here are some photos from Berry that show what conditions were like in the area.