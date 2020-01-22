UPDATE: Father awaiting extradition after Pocatello baby missing for months found safe

UPDATE

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland — The Pocatello man accused of abducting his infant son is awaiting extradition after being arrested Friday.

US Marshalls arrested Chase Zarek Rogers, 25, on Friday in Tucson Arizona. Rogers had warrants for custodial child abduction and related charges for taking his now 9-month-old son Lucious Rogers, according to a Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department news release.

Police found Lucious safe and unharmed.

Rogers is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to a jail roster. He’s currently awaiting extradition to Maryland where the charges were filed.

Details about the alleged abduction remain unknown, but court records indicate a custody dispute might be involved. During court proceedings, a judge in Maryland ordered Lucious to be returned to the custody of the mother, Melissa Lynch.

ORIGINAL STORY

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland — Police have located the baby boy allegedly taken by his non-custodial father from a Pocatello home last summer.

The Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department issued an update Wednesday saying Chase Rogers, 25, and 9-month-old Lucious Jaxx Lynch-Rogers were located safe and unharmed. The department began looking for Rogers after he allegedly took off from a Pocatello home with Lucious without communicating plans with the mother.

Court records indicate police wanted Rogers after he failed to appear at numerous court hearings in Maryland related to the alleged abduction of his son. The most recent one was held Oct. 18, 2019. A court order issued Sept. 12, 2019, stipulated Lucious be returned to his mother

The warrant instructed law enforcement to extradite Rogers to Montgomery County “no matter where (he) is located,” according to court records obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

US Marshalls recently arrested Rogers in Arizona on the warrant out of Montgomery County Maryland, according to the Department.

