Nationwide arrest warrant issued for man accused of taking infant son from east Idaho home

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland — A man is wanted by authorities after investigators say he allegedly took his son nearly three months ago from a Pocatello home.

Chase Rogers, 25, is wanted after failing to appear at numerous court hearings related to the alleged abduction of his son in Maryland. The most recent was scheduled for Oct. 18.

The warrant instructs law enforcement to extradite Rogers to Montgomery County “no matter where (he) is located,” according to court records obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

The Montgomery County Police Department issued a news release in September saying Rogers, the non-custodial parent, left Pocatello Aug 1. with his now 7-month-old son Lucious Jaxx Lynch-Rogers. He allegedly took off without communicating plans with the child’s mother.

A court order from Sept. 12 stipulates Lucious was supposed to be returned to the custody of his mother Melissa Lynch.

Court records indicate Rogers stayed at a Rockville, Maryland home and police say he was there on Sept. 11 when they delivered the summons to appear in court the next day. He and Lucious have not been seen since.

Chase Rogers, left and his father Lawrence Rogers, right | National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Lynch told EastIdahoNews.com that Lucious has congenital pulmonary airway malfunction – a genetic condition requiring the child to undergo care from specialists in Utah. CPAM is a rare birth defect of the lungs where a mass of lung tissue forms.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rogers may be traveling with his father, 53-year-old Lawrence Rogers, in a 2008 purple Saturn Outlook with Idaho plate 1B BG694. The center says the might use other methods of transportation but the pair are possibly on their way to Utah or Idaho.

Chase Rogers is described as 5’9″ and weighing 190 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities have not released a description of Lawrence Rogers.

Lynch said Roger’s last whereabouts were in North Dakota. Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police.