The Holt family: Moving forward after being imprisoned, released in Venezuela

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — It’s been nearly a year since Laurie Holt passed away just a few months after her son Josh Holt and his wife returned home safely from their imprisonment in Venezuela.

Josh was arrested as a suspected spy following his wedding to Thamy Holt. Venezuelan authorities claimed they found assault weapons in the couple’s apartment.

For two years, Laurie worked with American officials to advocate for Joshua’s release. He was eventually released back into U.S. custody in May 2018.

KSTU Fox 13 sat down with the Holt family for an update on where they are now. For the first time, we hear from Thamy Holt and we meet the new addition to the Holt family.

