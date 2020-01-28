What do locals in Hawaii know about the Daybell case?

KAUAI, Hawaii — While many in eastern Idaho have followed the case of Chad and Lori Daybell for the past month, most local Hawaiians we spoke with were unaware of the situation.

We visited an outdoor shopping plaza and showed photos of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, to several shoppers. Not one of them knew who the children were and they had not heard of the Daybells.

That changed Sunday night when news broke that search warrants had been served on Chad and Lori Daybell in Kauai. Exclusive EastIdahoNews.com video of Nate Eaton trying to question the Daybells quickly spread across the island and many people approached Eaton Monday mentioning they were now following the case.

The interviews above were shot before the warrants were served.