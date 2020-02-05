Biz Buzz: Spa manufacturing company opening in Idaho Falls next month

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Bullfrog Spas moving into old Pinecrest Event Center

Facebook photos

IDAHO FALLS — After several months of sitting vacant, the Pinecrest Event Center in Idaho Falls will soon have a new tenant.

Bullfrog Spas, a hot tub manufacturing company based in Salt Lake City, recently acquired the 45,000-square-foot space and will be moving there in mid-March.

Ryan Pasley, the company’s director of retail, tells EastIdahoNews.com Idaho Falls is an ideal location for their growing business.

“We know that hot tubs get sold a lot in Jackson Hole, Rexburg, and the surrounding areas,” Pasley says. “This building has what we need for warehouse space because they’re larger items. We felt it was a good location for (people to find us).”

The new tenants are leasing the building formerly owned by Jay and Cathy Dye. The couple was planning several events last summer to help raise funds for renovations, but they sold the property a few months later without any notice. EastIdahoNews.com did not receive a response to a request for comment.

RELATED | Bacon food festival coming to eastern Idaho next month

Bullfrog Spas offers a variety of American-made spas. One of their specialty products is a JetPak Therapy System, which includes 17 different customizable JetPaks for customers to choose from.

“If you have neck pain or back pain, you can choose which JetPak goes in each pod. You can place the JetPak in the seat that fits your height and adjust the massage power to the way you like it,” Pasley says.

Dave Ludlow first came up with the idea of personalizing and customizing a spa experience while working with his father in their family-owned swimming pool design and construction company.

“They were getting spas from Mexico and California and were trying to keep up on service, and (Dave) thought there’s got to be a better way to build hot tubs,” says Pasley.

The result was JetPak 1.0, which became the first product for Bullfrog Spas. The company was formed in 1996 and now has a nationwide footprint. Many of their products are sold in dealers across the country, including in Idaho, and there are factory-owned stores throughout Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

The Idaho Falls store will be the first Bullfrog location in Idaho. A Boise store is also under construction.

A grand opening is slated for April 1 at 560 E. Anderson in Idaho Falls. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting and there will be prizes and giveaways throughout the day.

Its hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit the website or Facebook page to learn more.

BIZ BITS

Pocatello’s planning and services director retiring after 30 years

POCATELLO — Planning and Development Services Director Melanie Gygli is set to retire Feb. 18. Gygli started at the City in April 1990 as a secretary in the department. From there, she rose through the ranks of the department. She now wraps up her career as the Director of the Planning and Development Services Department. In retirement, Gygli says she plans on spending more time with her family, traveling, and volunteering in the community. An open house will be held in her honor Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The public is invited to attend.

Bingham Healthcare celebrating its 70th anniversary

BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is celebrating 70 years of business, and they want to celebrate in a big way. All Bingham employees will help carry-out 70 different community service projects throughout the year. Managers will be coordinating with their teams to select a project, which can be big or small. If you know of any volunteer opportunities, contact Morgan Hurley via mhurley@binghammemorial.org or (208) 785-3871.

Two local dental offices merge under joint ownership

IDAHO FALLS — Dr. Jacobson and Dr. Drake purchased Premier Dental Care located on Channing Way in Idaho Falls and have made the decision to unify these two dental offices under the same name. In the very near future, patients of Park West Dental Care (and previously Premier Dental Care) can expect to find many new technological amenities at their fingertips, such as online booking of appointments. Patients will also be able to pay bills and better understand their treatment. EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Dr. Jacobson and will post a more in-depth story soon.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

IDAHO FALLS

Local nonprofits partnering for Festival of Giving this Saturday and they’re asking for your support

Facebook photo

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Interfaith Community is partnering with local nonprofits to help those in need. The Festival of Giving is happening Saturday to help provide food, clothes and other supplies for low-income families and those struggling with homelessness. Several organizations will have tables at the event to provide resources and connect with the community. Those organizations include Habitat for Humanity, Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, Salvation Army and many others. You can drop off your donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Ice fortresses’ legal battle over icicles gets colder

New Mediterranean-style restaurant opening in Ammon

New arcade gaming business opening in Idaho Falls next month

Community celebrates completion of Bonneville Hotel, and here’s a look inside

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.