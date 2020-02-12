Dateline NBC airing 2 hour special on Daybell case with new footage of couple at Hawaii resort

IDAHO FALLS — Dateline NBC will be airing a two-hour special Friday investigating the case of two Rexburg children who vanished last September.

EastIdahoNews.com has been working with Dateline for months on this comprehensive primetime special. Both news organizations were in Hawaii when Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were served search warrants on Jan. 26. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton questioned the couple for three minutes about the whereabouts of Lori’s children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

Friday’s special will feature exclusive footage of Dateline tracking down Lori and Chad at a Hawaiian resort just days after they were questioned by Eaton and the Kauai Police Department.

“Where Are The Children?” includes an exclusive interview with Lori’s close friend, April Raymond, who revealed to NBC News’ Keith Morrison that Lori is “telling people there’s a lot of media hype around her right now. And she’s waiting for that to die down.”

Watch a preview of Raymond’s interview here.

Morrison also spoke with Eaton, along with EastIdahoNews.com managing editor Nate Sunderland and reporter Eric Grossarth for the program. The NBC correspondent interviewed Chad’s friends along with Kay and Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents.

“Dateline NBC: Where Are The Children?” airs Friday at 8 p.m. on KPVI. The episode will also be posted online here.