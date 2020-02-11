Daybells attend church in Hawaii, ABC News obtains beach wedding photos

KAUAI, Hawaii — Photos obtained by ABC News show Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell smiling, laughing and dancing on the beach during their wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

The pictures, shown Tuesday on Good Morning America, were taken in November – weeks after Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died in her Salem home and months after Lori’s husband, Charles Vallow, was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox.

Chad and Lori have been living in Hawaii while police in Idaho continue to search for Lori’s missing 7-year-old son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan. They haven’t been seen since September and investigators believe Lori knows where they are or what happened to them.

The couple has attended worship services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kauai for the past two weeks. Members tell EastIdahoNews.com they approached ward leaders and said media reports about them are false and one-sided. ABC News aired footage of them walking into a church building Sunday.

Chad and Lori refused to answer questions when EastIdahoNews.com approached them at the end of January after Kauai police served a search warrant on their vehicle and home. They have not been charged or arrested.

The latest updates on this developing story can be found here.