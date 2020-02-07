INL director becomes ‘gender champion’

IDAHO FALLS — The director of the Idaho National Laboratory has pledged to be a “gender champion.”

INL Director Dr. Mark Peters has joined Gender Champions in Nuclear Policy, a network of leaders of nuclear organizations committed to gender equality in the nuclear industry.

“I am honored to become a gender champion. INL is committed to inclusive diversity, which includes making a conscious effort to ensure gender equality,” Peters said in a news release. “Engaging all leaders in this pursuit is key to achieving gender balance in the nuclear field.”

As a “gender champion,” Peters took the Panel Parity Pledge to consciously assess gender diversity at events and avoid whenever possible appearing on single-gender panels.

Peters also pledges to hold other laboratory managers accountable for “inclusive diversity” hiring practices, monitor INL’s inclusive culture and encourage staff to telecommute whenever appropriate.

INL Deputy Laboratory Director for Science and Technology and Chief Research Officer Dr. Marianne Walck will serve as a Gender Champions in Nuclear Policy focal point for INL.

“Publicly committing to Gender Champions in Nuclear Policy is a very significant step to bringing visibility and opportunities to women working in the nuclear field,” Walck said in the news release.

