East Idaho Newsmakers: INL Director Dr. Mark Peters

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Dr. Mark Peters. Peters has been the director of the Idaho National Laboratory since 2015.

He manages more than 4,200 scientists, engineers and support staff in multiple nuclear and non-nuclear experimental facilities, with an annual budget of over $1.1 billion. Peters also serves as a senior adviser to the Department of Energy on nuclear energy technologies, research and development programs, and nuclear waste policy.

Peters previously was the associate laboratory director for Energy and Global Security at Argonne National Laboratory. He also worked at other labs in North America and was a senior fellow in the Northwestern Argonne Institute of Science and Engineering from 2013 to 2015.

During their conversation, Eaton and Peters spoke about the future of the lab, current projects that are being pursued, growth of the INL and more.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

