Ron Nate changes course, will run against Rep. Britt Raybould

REXBURG — A local state representative has a new challenger in the upcoming Republican primary.

Earlier in the month, former Idaho representative Ron Nate announced he was seeking reelection to congressional district 34 seat A. He has since decided to instead run for seat B, currently held by Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg.

“District 34 is a Republican district, and its representatives should likewise reflect strong republican values. Unfortunately, Britt Raybould has actually voted for bigger government, wasteful spending, more regulations, against religious freedom and against free enterprise,” Nate said.

He said Raybould’s support of Medicaid expansion is an example of her not representing Republican values.

“I am sure District 34 can be better represented. We need someone who talks the talk and walks the walk,” Nate said.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Raybould for comment and will update this story when she responds.

Raybould was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2018. She took over the seat previously held by her grandfather former Republican Rep. Dell Raybould.

Madison County Commissioner John Weber is the only person currently running for seat A. The seat opened up when Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, who currently holds the seat, announced he will be running for the Idaho Senate in hopes of taking over Sen. Brent Hill’s seat when he retires at the end of this term.

Ricks ran against Nate in the 2018 Republican primary and won by just 159 votes.

The Republican primary election will be held on May 10.