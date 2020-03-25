Police chief explains how his department will handle stay-home order and asks you not to call 911 with questions about it

The following is a message from Chubbuck Police Chief Guiberson about Governor Little’s statewide stay-home order that was issued Wednesday afternoon.

Our dispatchers are already receiving multiple calls to 911 asking for information pertaining to this order, and we are asking you all to help us keep those emergency lines open for emergencies only. We would ask that if you have questions regarding the order to contact the Office of the Governor.

I also want to make sure that you all understand that the Governor is not asking law enforcement to enforce the stay at home order. The goal of the order is to preserve public health and safety, while at the same time encouraging people to self-regulate their behavior and to home isolate. It also raises awareness for us all to make our best efforts to limit our activities to those that are truly essential.

As your Chief of Police, I have no intention of carrying out enforcement for a stay at home order. For the most part, Chubbuck residents have been doing their part and showing that they understand the seriousness of the situation we are all experiencing. I thank you all for your continued efforts to protect yourselves, your families and your neighbors.

Our officers are not going to be doing neighborhood checks, asking why people are out and where they are going. You will also not be asked to demonstrate that your activities are essential, and we understand that many of you in our community perform essential functions on a daily basis. The goal here is to raise awareness and to stay home if you don’t need to be out.

The Chubbuck Police Department will not issue citations or make arrests pertaining to this order. We view our role as one of education, and educating people on how to keep their family’s safe and more importantly to keep the community safe, especially the vulnerable and elderly.

As always, our dedicated professionals will be here in the time of need, and in the case of any emergency do not hesitate to call 911. We are fortunate to live in the great state of Idaho and serve the citizens of this great community, if we all work together we will get through this in due time, especially if we all do our part.