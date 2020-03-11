Search for missing Ammon man continues, authorities asking for anything that might be helpful

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for missing person Arthur Pupedis.

Mr. Pupedis is 70 years old and was last seen on March 1st leaving a residential facility on Curlew Dr. in Ammon wearing a green coat and carrying yellow gloves. Deputies have searched the area around Mr. Pupedis’ residence and followed up on a few tips and information that have not lead us to him.

We do know that Mr. Pupedis walks with a cane and has difficulty on rough terrain due to his physical limitations and believe it’s possible he hitchhiked or called for a ride of some sort prior to leaving his building. Mr. Pupedis does not have an active cell phone and deputies have spoken with everyone we know of that lives near or has had recent contact with him.

Arthur Pupedis is described as being approximately 5’ 11” tall, 140 lbs., with gray hair and possibly has a tattoo on one of his arms.

We are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Mr. Pupedis in the past few weeks, particularly in the area of S. Curlew Dr. in Ammon, to contact a deputy through dispatch at (208) 529-1200.