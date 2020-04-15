Biz Buzz: New barbershop offers haircuts that pop, with pop

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Get a haircut and a soda at the same time at the BarberPop Shop in Rexburg

Courtesy Emmi Bressler

REXBURG – Once the stay-home order is lifted and local businesses start to open up, many of you are probably going to need a haircut. One place you may want to consider is the BarberPop Shop in Rexburg.

The shop opened up last month inside Hemming Village in the 1,800-square-foot space next to Five Guys. It offers just what its name implies: haircuts and soda pop.

Despite opening to rave reviews, Emmi Bressler, the company’s marketing specialist, tells EastIdahoNews.com the barbershop portion was forced to close when the pandemic began.

“It was taking off. We were doing a ton of business for haircuts just in those couple weeks,” Bressler says.

The business normally offers a walk-in soda shop where customers can order a wide array of soda flavors and other drinks and sit down in a seating area. Curbside service and takeout are currently the only options available to customers.

A grand opening is in the works once the pandemic is all over.

The barber experience

BarberPop is cowboy-themed and is decked out with rustic wood and brick on the walls.

“It’s really geared toward the Professional Bull Riders,” Bressler says. “My family owns stock in the PBR.”

Each haircut and menu item is named with some sort of cowboy reference. Two of the most popular haircuts are The Git Up and The Magnificent 7.

The Git Up, before and after. ‘This gentleman had the Git Up experience done on his hair and the Stallion done on his beard,’ Bressler said. ‘The Stallion includes the straight razor beard shave or beard trim, hot towel, neck shave and cooling therapy.’ | Courtesy Emmi Bressler

Although BarberPop does offer a basic haircut, Bressler says its main focus is providing a high-end experience for customers that includes a shampoo and conditioner with a scalp and facial massage.

“It’s a complete spa experience,” Bressler says. “Our seats recline back while a hot towel is wrapped around their face. It’s incredible, and that’s what we want. We want it to be all about the experience.”

Many of the customers are men, but it’s also open to women and children.

“Any children 9 and under get to have their hair cut on our custom-made saddle chair,” says Bressler.

The barber spa experience. | Courtesy Emmi Bressler

The soda bar

The soda shop menu offers a combination of eight different energy drinks, including Monster hot chocolate.

There are also 14 different types of soda with near-limitless combinations. The Daisy Dukes is the most popular, which Bressler says is Mountain Dew mixed with strawberry, mango, guava and coconut cream.

Energy drinks are 44 ounces, and sodas vary in size.

Many soda shops focus solely on getting customers in and out as quickly as possible, Bressler says. Although that is certainly a goal at BarberPop, Bressler says the top priority is flavor.

“We do not use soda pumps (like many other soda shops). We do it like an actual bar would with mixed drinks and shot glasses. We measure out the exact measurements that the drinks actually need,” says Bressler. “We’ve had several people tell us it’s the best flavor they’ve tasted in soda.”

Mixing drinks at the soda bar. | Courtesy Emmi Bressler

During the pandemic, Bressler says the restaurant is being disinfected constantly to keep it safe and sanitary for customers.

Bressler’s father, Kurt Harman, is the main owner. She says BarberPop Shop was a collaborative effort with several different people. None of them had any barber or soda bar experience. The main reason for opening the business is because no one else is doing anything like this, Bressler says.

They are grateful for the support from the community and look forward to serving more customers in eastern Idaho.

The BarberPop Shop is at 175 W. 2nd South in Rexburg. Once it reopens, the barbershop hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The soda shop is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday. It closes at midnight on Friday. You can place an order through Door Dash or call for curbside service at (208) 419-3359.

Visit the Facebook page for more information or see the menu below.

Courtesy Emmi Bressler

Courtesy Emmi Bressler

Pocatello continues limited services, extends closures following revised stay-home order

POCATELLO – Following Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-home order through April 30, the city of Pocatello is continuing to limit services and staff to only those deemed essential for city operations. A news release from the governor’s office indicates “formerly ‘non-essential’ facilities and services under the order may offer curbside and delivery services between now and April 30.” Additionally, the order “requires out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine in Idaho for 14 days after entering. Those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state are excluded.” Additional information on limited services and closed city facilities as well as community needs and resources can be found here.

Local organization offers same-day finger prick test for COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS – AmeriHealth in Idaho Falls is offering a new drive-thru test that allows people to be tested for COVID-19 through a finger prick. CEO Ryan Hatch says the clinic only needs a drop or two of blood to do the test, which takes less than half an hour to complete. We have reached out to him for comment and hope to have a more in-depth story soon.

BYU-Idaho invites recently returned missionaries to enroll for Spring 2020 Semester

REXBURG – Brigham Young University-Idaho has extended its application deadline to invite the thousands of recently returned missionaries who are looking for a productive, uplifting learning opportunity to take classes at BYU-Idaho during its upcoming Spring 2020 Semester. All classes for this semester will be offered online with a flexible schedule or remotely. Anyone who is interested can fill out the simplified application. The application is simple and allows applicants to self-report many data points like high school GPA and ACT/SAT scores. Full semester or first block classes begin Monday, April 20.

Local bowling alley under new ownership, will eventually include pizza parlor with play area

Billie Taylor, left, and Andy Snider are the new owners of Skyline Lanes Family Bowling Center at 1770 W. Broadway in Idaho Falls. | Facebook

IDAHO FALLS – If you’ve driven past Skyline Lanes Family Bowling Center in Idaho Falls recently, you may have noticed some changes.

Mike Nesbitt, the president of Papa’s Pizza group in Eugene, Oregon, recently bought the building.

Andy Snider, the new co-owner and general manager of Skyline, tells EastIdahoNews.com the plan is to remodel it and eventually add a pizza parlor inside.

