Isolation Inspiration: Dean Cain’s Superman message to those on the front line of COVID-19

I’ll be the first to admit that the news can be overwhelming and what’s happening in many parts of the country is terrifying. Our community has changed so fast and it’s a little scary not knowing what’s next.

I’ve been thinking of ways EastIdahoNews.com can present more positive, uplifting content during these uncertain times. Our main duty is to report the news – no matter how bad it is. But we also have an obligation to inform you of good things and hopefully entertain or enlighten you a little.

I’ve reached out to several people across the country who are known for their optimistic attitudes and asked them to video chat with me in a series we’re calling “Isolation Inspiration.” They’re meant to inspire you – no matter what situation you’re in.

Actor Dean Cain is best known for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He’s appeared in dozens of other shows and films, including multiple Christmas movies.

Two years ago, he was sworn in as a reserve police officer for the St. Anthony Police Department and he will soon join the Pocatello Police Department in the same position. He has been a longtime advocate of first responders, police officers, sheriff deputies and dispatchers.

Dean spoke with me from his home in California with some words of inspiration.

RELATED CONTENT

Isolation Inspiration: How Janice Dean of Fox News remains mostly sunny during hard times

Isolation Inspiration: How country singer Walker Hayes is relying on family and faith during the COVID-19 pandemic

Isolation Inspiration: How CHiPs star Erik Estrada is using humor, family and hope during this uncertain time