Isolation Inspiration: Dean Cain’s Superman message to those on the front line of COVID-19
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
From the Newsroom
Published at
I’ll be the first to admit that the news can be overwhelming and what’s happening in many parts of the country is terrifying. Our community has changed so fast and it’s a little scary not knowing what’s next.
I’ve been thinking of ways EastIdahoNews.com can present more positive, uplifting content during these uncertain times. Our main duty is to report the news – no matter how bad it is. But we also have an obligation to inform you of good things and hopefully entertain or enlighten you a little.
I’ve reached out to several people across the country who are known for their optimistic attitudes and asked them to video chat with me in a series we’re calling “Isolation Inspiration.” They’re meant to inspire you – no matter what situation you’re in.
Actor Dean Cain is best known for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He’s appeared in dozens of other shows and films, including multiple Christmas movies.
Two years ago, he was sworn in as a reserve police officer for the St. Anthony Police Department and he will soon join the Pocatello Police Department in the same position. He has been a longtime advocate of first responders, police officers, sheriff deputies and dispatchers.
Dean spoke with me from his home in California with some words of inspiration.
