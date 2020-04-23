Isolation Inspiration: How baseball all-star Hunter Pence stays positive during hard times

I’ll be the first to admit that the news can be overwhelming. The country and our community has been forced to change over the past few weeks due to COVID-19.

I’ve been thinking of ways EastIdahoNews.com can present positive, uplifting content during these uncertain times. Our main duty is to report the news – no matter how bad it is. But we also have an obligation to inform you of good things and hopefully entertain or enlighten you a little.

I’ve reached out to several people across the country who are known for their optimistic attitudes and asked them to video chat with me in a series we’re calling “Isolation Inspiration.” They’re meant to inspire you – no matter what situation you’re in.

Hunter Pence is a right fielder for the San Francisco Giants. He has also played for the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers. He made his major league debut in 2007 and is a four-time All-Star. He was a member of the 2012 and 2014 World Series championship teams with the Giants.

Hunter spoke with me about how he’s handling self-isolation and how he gets through difficult times. You can follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Hunter’s wife, Alexis Pence, runs a YouTube channel and gives updates on the couple’s happenings. You can see the latest updates here.

RELATED CONTENT

Isolation Inspiration: Actress, radio host Lisa Valentine Clark on dealing with hardship and staying positive

Isolation Inspiration: Actor Kirby Heyborne on ‘Making Good’ and how he’s handling quarantine

Isolation Inspiration: Dean Cain’s Superman message to those on the front line of COVID-19

Isolation Inspiration: How Janice Dean of Fox News remains mostly sunny during hard times

Isolation Inspiration: How country singer Walker Hayes is relying on family and faith during the COVID-19 pandemic

Isolation Inspiration: How CHiPs star Erik Estrada is using humor, family and hope during this uncertain time