Isolation Inspiration: Actor Kirby Heyborne on ‘Making Good’ and how he’s handling quarantine

I’ll be the first to admit that the news can be overwhelming and what’s happening in many parts of the country is terrifying. Our community has changed so fast and it’s a little scary not knowing what’s next.

I’ve been thinking of ways EastIdahoNews.com can present more positive, uplifting content during these uncertain times. Our main duty is to report the news – no matter how bad it is. But we also have an obligation to inform you of good things and hopefully entertain or enlighten you a little.

I’ve reached out to several people across the country who are known for their optimistic attitudes and asked them to video chat with me in a series we’re calling “Isolation Inspiration.” They’re meant to inspire you – no matter what situation you’re in.

Kirby Heyborne is an actor, musician and improv comedian known for his roles in The Best Two Years, The R.M. and countless commercials and other productions. He has produced musical albums and narrated multiple books.

Kirby currently stars in Making Good – a series on BYUtv that has him working side-by-side with founders of charities and non-profits who are touching lives all across the United States.

I spoke with Kirby from his new home in Utah and he shared how he’s made it through tough times in his life and career. Watch the video above for our entire conversation.

RELATED CONTENT

