Lori Daybell’s attorney demanding extensive list of information related to death investigations

REXBURG — The attorney for Lori Vallow Daybell sent several subpoenas Thursday to authorities and companies in connection to death investigations tied to the mother of two missing kids.

The request for documents and information came from defense attorney Mark Means. The subpoenas were sent to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, the Fremont County prosecutor, US Bank, Google and JP Morgan Chase, the operator of Southwest Airlines’ credit cards. He wants responses to the subpoenas by May 6.

Daybell is being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail. She is charged with two counts of felony child abandonment, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court. The charges come in connection to the disappearance of her two kids, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They have been missing since September.

Means ordered the Idaho Attorney General’s Office and Fremont County Prosecutor to produce the entire case file in regards to the investigation of Chad and Lori Daybell for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection to the death of Chad’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Tammy died suddenly under suspicious circumstances on Oct. 19, 2019, just weeks before Chad and Lori’s wedding on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Investigators exhumed Tammy’s body in December 2019 from a Springville, Utah cemetery and officials are awaiting the results of her autopsy.

Means is asking the Fremont County Prosecutor and Attorney General for exams including autopsies conducted on Tammy since her death. It is not the first time Means asked for such information. He did so in a request for discovery to the Madison County Prosecutor earlier this month.

On July 11, Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler, Arizona. In a subpoena sent to Google, Means asked the technology company to supply everything related to Vallow’s Gmail account from Jan. 1, 2016 to present.

The Meridian based attorney also asked US Bank and JP Morgan Chase for extensive monetary records on Vallow. Police in Arizona are still investigating his death.

The next hearing for Lori is scheduled for April 24 where Means plans to ask for a lower bail. When authorities arrested Lori in Hawaii on Feb. 20, she was booked on $5 million bail. She was extradited to Idaho where Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins lowered her bond to $1 million on March 6.

One week later, Eddins stepped down after Means requested the judge remove himself. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard is now presiding over the case and Means has made two motions for a bond reduction hearing.

