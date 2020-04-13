No, Lori Vallow Daybell is not being released from jail due to COVID-19

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell is not being released from jail Thursday because of COVID-19 despite what a British tabloid is reporting.

The Sun posted a story online Monday stating Daybell “prepares to walk free” April 16 due to coronavirus fears. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, says COVID-19 would not be a reason for the jail to release Daybell. In fact, no inmates have been let out because of the virus, according to Payne.

Daybell is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing Friday before Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard. Procedural details are being worked out as courthouses are operating at reduced levels due to COVID-19. It’s possible the hearing will be live-streamed so only essential personnel are in attendance.

The mother of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September, was arrested Feb. 20 in Kauai, Hawaii on $5 million bail. She was extradited to Idaho where Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins lowered her bond to $1 million on March 6.

One week later, Eddins stepped down after Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, requested the judge remove himself. Mallard is now presiding over the case and Means has made two motions for a bond reduction hearing. If Daybell is able to post bail, her residential address will be sealed due to a motion filed by Means and signed by Mallard Thursday.

Over the past month, Daybell has contacted multiple bail companies but none have agreed to work with her and she remains locked up.

EastIdahoNews.com broke the news Friday that Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General for conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder in relation to the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s first wife. Chad and Lori have not been charged in Fremont County and the case is separate from Lori Daybell’s Madison County charges.